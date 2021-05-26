Cyclone Yaas fury: Mumbai Airport cancels 6 flights

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has cancelled a total of six flights to eastern India following the threats from Cyclone Yaas which is made landfall in Odisha at 9.15 a.m., an official said here on Wednesday.

These include cancellations of three incoming and three outgoing flights between Mumbai and Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.