Cyclone Yaas likely to reach near north Odisha coast on Wednesday morning

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Cyclone Yaas is "very likely" to reach near north Odisha coast close to Bhadrak's Dhamra port by the early morning of May 26, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).



"Cyclone Yaas is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further, and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by early morning of May 26," the IMD said.

The MeT department also said that the cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a "very severe cyclonic storm".

On Tuesday, the IMD had predicted that the cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours. (ANI)

