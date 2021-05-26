Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM reviews preparedness

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements regarding Cyclone Yaas and said that every life is precious thus all possible steps should be taken to protect lives.



He held a meeting with Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) through a virtual platform linking the state control room and cyclone dashboard.

Patnaik also sought the cooperation of people in evacuation and directed the administration to monitor the situation regularly.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra briefed the CM about steps taken by the administration regarding evacuation and SRC PK Jena made a presentation regarding the position of the cyclone. He said the latest data suggest that cyclone will make a landfall between Bahanaga and Basudevpur.

Jena also briefed on arrangements made for drinking water, special arrangements at Covid hospitals, oxygen buffer, power supply communication network and other arrangements.

"The evacuation is going on in full swing. Over 2.5 lakh have already been evacuated. All will be evacuated from vulnerable places by tonight," he added.

He assured CM about full preparedness. All are ready to face the cyclone with the rescue and restoration plan.

In view of the impending landfall of Cyclone Yaas, light to moderate rainfall are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states. (ANI)

