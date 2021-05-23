Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Energy Minister directs officials to ensure power supply to hospitals, oxygen plants

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): Acting on the warnings of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding cyclone 'Yaas', Odisha Energy Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra on Sunday directed department officials to maintain a steady power supply to hospitals and oxygen plants during and after the cyclone makes landfall.



The minister chaired a high-level meeting of department officials to take stock of the preparedness ahead of cyclone 'Yaas", according to an official press release.

The discussions were held in presence of Principal Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal in the matter of maintenance of steady power supply to hospitals and oxygen plants during and after the cyclone, plan of action for arranging man, material, T&P machineries and post-cyclone power restoration.

The minister emphasised on the need for maximum use of machineries and mechanical equipments like pole masters, crane, power shaws and hydraulic trolley and their advanced mobilisation to strategic locations before the cyclone instead of manpower as a Covid precautionary measure and also to speed up the restoration process.

The Minister also directed the CEOs of DISCOMs and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to position adequate and sufficient stores of materials at tactical points for prompt mobilization of the same to the restoration sites.

Full-proof preparedness must be ensured down to section level of both DISCOMs and OPTCL and leave of employees be cancelled, the Minister instructed the senior functionaries of the concerned organisations. During the preparedness and post-restoration activities, safety at all level of execution, especially at restoration worksites should be made certain to ensure no loss of life- the minister also sensitised OPTCL and Distribution Companies.

In his advisory in the context of post-cyclone power restoration priorities, the Minister put the accent on essential service organization to get supply first and the Notified Area Council (NAC) and municipalities within 24 hours.

The Minister also further stressed the need to take the local public representatives into confidence and seek their support during post-cyclone crisis management. Utmost care of workforce engaged in both preparedness activities and restoration works should be taken as to their worksite and Covid appropriate safety, food etc, the Minister further reiterated and impressed upon the officials of the department.

Mishra sought the wholehearted cooperation of all concerned in the department to make the preparedness and post-cyclone restoration exercise flawless and most successful as has been demonstrated during the last cyclone Amphan, stated the release. (ANI)

