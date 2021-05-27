Cyclone Yaas: PM seeks restoration of normal life quickly

Reviewing the impact of cyclone Yaas while chairing a high-level meeting here, the Prime Minister also stressed on the need to disburse relief to persons affected by the cyclone, which weakened into a "deep depression" and moved further north-westwards. It will weaken gradually over the next 12 hours.

The Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the Central and state agencies in responding to the challenges thrown up by the cyclone.

Officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damage and related matters.

It was discussed that about 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1,000 persons and removed more than 2,500 trees and poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads.

The Army and the Coast Guard also rescued marooned persons, while the Navy and the Air Force were on alert.

Though the states are engaged in an assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas, from the preliminary reports available it seems that accurate forecasting and effectively communicating with the people in the affected areas and evacuation in a timely manner by the state and Central agencies ensured minimal loss of human life.

At the same time, due to inundation, there has been damages which is being assessed. Power and telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas.

Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Power, Telecom Secretary and DG IMD and other officials participated in the meeting.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is very likely to move further north-westwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours.

The IMD's 2.30 a.m. report, the last hourly bulletin regarding 'Yaas', said the cyclone had intensified near the centre with wind speeds of about 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

It moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during the past six hours.

