Cyclone Yaas: Squally wind warning issued for Andhra's 3 north coastal districts

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): In view of the severe cyclonic storm Yaas crossing the coastal parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Wednesday issued a squally wind warning to three north coastal districts namely Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakhapatnam.



As per the SDMA release, squally wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour, gusting to 70 km per hour, would prevail over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh till May 26 noon.

It has also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

"The fishermen are advised not to venture into the central Bay of Bengal till May 26 afternoon and into the north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts till May 27 morning," the SDMA said.

Sea condition would be phenomenal over the northwest Bay of Bengal along, and off Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts, and high to very high over adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast till May 26 afternoon.

There will be high waves in the range of 2.5 - 5 meters, from 11:30 am of May 26 to 23:30 pm of May 27, beyond 10 km off the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Nellore to Srikakulam. The ocean surface current speed will vary between 65 - 105 cm/sec.

Meanwhile, the Srikakulam district administration has alerted all seashore villages to be careful and vigilant.



The officers of Srikakulam district, bordering Odisha, are taking precautions to face any eventuality.



Kalingapatnam coastal security police station's sub-inspector, B Balakrishna Rao said, "Our police team had been visiting the coastal villages and alerting about the cyclone on a regular basis. Our Circle Inspector Govinda Rao, Sub Inspector Prasada Rao, I, and our staff are on alert. Total 40 policemen are present on duty. We are ready to tackle any urgency."(ANI)

