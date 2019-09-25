Cyclonic storm 'Hikka' to reach Oman coast by today afternoon: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Tropical cyclone Hikka is hovering over the Arabian Sea and is likely to affect some areas of Oman's coastline by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Cyclonic Storm HIKAA over Oman and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 25th Sept near lat 19.6?N and long 55.9?E about 70 km southwest of Haima. It is likely to move west-southwestwards, weaken into a depression in the next six hours and into a well-marked low in subsequent six hours."



The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Oman also took to micro-blogging site to announce details of the upcoming storm and warned the locals to take precaution measures and stay away from low areas as much as possible. The organisation also advised people to avoid crossing through wadis.

"The tropical storm continues to move westward towards the coasts of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates, and the landfall is expected to be between Masirah Island and Ras Al Madraka by 3-7pm," said PACA.

"The direct effects over Governorates of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta will be starting from today afternoon, which will be associated with heavy rain ranging between 60 and 100 millilitres and gale winds ranging between 55 and 65 knots," it added. (ANI)

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Oman also took to micro-blogging site to announce details of the upcoming storm and warned the locals to take precaution measures and stay away from low areas as much as possible. The organisation also advised people to avoid crossing through wadis."The tropical storm continues to move westward towards the coasts of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates, and the landfall is expected to be between Masirah Island and Ras Al Madraka by 3-7pm," said PACA."The direct effects over Governorates of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta will be starting from today afternoon, which will be associated with heavy rain ranging between 60 and 100 millilitres and gale winds ranging between 55 and 65 knots," it added. (ANI)