Cylinder blasts in Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Cylinder blasts were reported in a building in south-west Delhi on Monday morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"We received a call at 7.55 a.m. that there were two cylinder blasts in Mandir Wali gali, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park. The blasts were on the second floor of the building," said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.