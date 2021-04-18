Cyprus, Greece, Israel, UAE FMs meet

In a statement on Saturday, Cyprus' Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said that at the meeting held in the western coastal city of Paphos, he and his counterparts discussed issues ranging from the situation in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan; to energy, civil protection, genetics and molecular medicine, education, the Covid-19 pandemic, digital innovation, tourism, climate and defence, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nicosia, April 18 (IANS) The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concluded a two-day meeting on regional issues and cooperation.

The other participants of the meeting were the Foreign Ministers of Greece (Nikos Dendias), Israel (Gabi Ashkenazi) and the UAE (Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan).

"We have decided to continue our contacts in this framework, with the possibility of more countries joining us and of expanding the spectrum of issues being discussed, and I expect to have a follow-up during the next period of time," he added.

Christodoulides said the meeting signified the new era the region has entered, driven by a common vision of stability, prosperity and peace through cooperation.

"As cooperation is further enhanced, we see a path to institutionalizing this cooperation in a regional forum for cooperation and security always based on a positive agenda," he added.

The Foreign Ministers noted that significant positive political developments have taken place recently, including the agreements for normalizing the relations between Israel and the UAE, and the establishment and operation of the Cairo gas forum, Christodoulides said.

