Czech, Hungarian PMs discuss climate change, migration

The price of emission allowances was one of the topics of their meeting, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Prague, Sep 30 (IANS) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis met his visiting Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to discuss economic cooperation, defence, migration, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high price of emission allowances would have a negative effect on energy prices and it is necessary to start resolving the situation at the next European Council summit, said the Czech government in a press release after the meeting.

"The analysis carried out by the European Commission on the development of emission allowances did not match at all. Emission allowances, which are the subject of speculation, have a huge negative impact on our industry," said Babis.

The two Prime Ministers also discussed the migration issue and shared their views on coping with illegal migrations.

Orban also met with Czech President Milos Zeman Wednesday evening for a high-level discussion.

