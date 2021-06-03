Czech PM to face vote of no confidence

Babis is accused of having a conflict of interest as a politician and founder of a business conglomerate, and he has been threatened with prosecution for fraud relating to EU subsidies, reports dpa news agency.

Prague, June 3 (IANS) The government of embattled Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will face a vote of no confidence on Thursday after representatives of five opposition conservative and liberal parties announced earlier in the week that they planned to bring the motion.

He is also accused of failure in the fight against the coronavirus.

A simple majority of all 200 members of parliament is required for a successful vote of no confidence.

The five parties together have 68 MPs, and additional votes are expected from right-wing MPs.

There has only been one successful no-confidence vote in Czech history.

Regardless of the outcome of the vote, President Milos Zeman has announced that the Cabinet would remain in office until parliamentary elections in October.

According to a recent poll by the Median agency, Babis' ANO party would only come second in an election, with 23 per cent of the vote.

The strongest grouping would be the electoral alliance of the Pirate Party and the Mayors and Independents party with 24 per cent.

--IANS

ksk/