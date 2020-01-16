D.K. Shivakumar likely to be appointed KPCC President

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) The Congress is expected to announce the name D.K. Shivakumar as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President on Thursday night or Friday, a party official said.

"KPCC President's name is expected to be announced tonight or on Friday. The frontrunner to win the position is D.K. Shivakumar," Congress spokesperson Ravi Gowda told IANS.

According to Gowda, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi is not happy with Siddaramaiah because of the rise of divisions and groups within the party with respect to KPCC presidency.

Former KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned from the post taking moral responsibility for the debacle Congress suffered in the recent by-elections. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi has also rejected Siddaramaiah's recommendation, M. B. Patil, for the posts of KPCC President and leader of opposition. The Congress envisages to give representation both geographically to North and South Karnataka as well as community-wise to prominent groups such as Lingayat and Vokkaliga. sth/arm