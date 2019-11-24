D/N Test: 10 held for black marketing of tickets

Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Kolkata Police sleuths on Sunday arrested 10 persons during a drive against black marketing of tickets around the Eden Gardens on Day 3 of the first day-night Test in the country between India and Bangladesh, a senior officer said.

The arrests were made by the anti-rowdy section of the city police's Detective Department, which also seized 104 tickets.

"This afternoon, an anti-rowdy team of the Detective Department conducted a drive against black marketing of tickets for the Test match between India and Bangladesh.

"During the drive, 10 persons were arrested for ticket blacking and 104 tickets were seized from their possession," said city police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma. The accused were later taken to the Maidan police station for prosecution, Sharma added. In all, Kolkata Police have arrested 31 persons and seized 216 tickets for the match during separate drives since Wednesday.