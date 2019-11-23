D/N Test: Nine more here for ticket black marketing

Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Kolkata Police sleuths on Saturday arrested nine persons during a drive against black marketing of tickets around the Eden Gardens area on Day 2 of the first ever day-night Test in the country between India and Bangladesh.

The arrests were made by the anti-rowdy section of the city police's Detective Department, who also seized 40 tickets.

"This afternoon, an anti-rowdy section team of the Detective Department, who were maintaining watch around the Eden Gardens, conducted a drive against black marketing of tickets for the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh.

"During the drive, nine persons were arrested and 40 tickets were seized from their possession," said city police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma. The accused were later taken to the Maidan police station for prosecution, Sharma said. Earlier, the sleuths had arrested 12 persons and seized 72 tickets during two separate drives against black marketing of tickets. ssp/arm