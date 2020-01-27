D Raja slams Centre for letting EU parliamentarians visit Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja on Monday slammed the Centre for allowing the Members of European Parliament to visit Kashmir.

"The Indian government organised the visit of some EU parliamentarians to Kashmir ... Serious observations have been made in the resolution about CAA, which has been moved in the European Parliament. The Indian government should take it seriously," Raja told ANI.



"The people from all walks of life are agitating. They have the perception that the Citizenship Amendment Act is broadly against all poor people, downtrodden, and marginalised sections. The government should consider this. It is time that the government makes its position clear on the demand to repeal the Act," Raja added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has triggered a set of protests across the country, will be taken up for debate in the European Parliament next week. It will also vote on a draft resolution, which states the law will "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world." (ANI)

