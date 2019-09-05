D.S. Mishra hails work of Braj Foundation in Vrindavan

Saying that Brahm Kund is a natural resource of water through acquirers, Mishra had said in a series of tweets: "Brahma Kund, a natural source of water through acquirers, has been restored by Braj Foundation with pauranik tales and descriptions. It's another important place in heart of Vrindavan immensely popular with visitors. Heartiest congratulations to Vineet Narainji for the great work."

"Impressive work has been done under the supervision of City Anchor Braj Foundation. I discussed with Municipal Commissioner, Corporation and District Administration teams and the Anchor to focus on sustainability and people's engagement. Steps will be taken soon in this direction," he said.

Mishra further said epic stories of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and his five disciples and tales of Meera Bai have been very nicely depicted here. "The efforts have unearthed the hidden treasure of Brahma Samhita, which has been beautifully inscribed on the stones," he said. "Subhari Rishi did Tapasya in water of this Tal and Yamunaji. He performed a Yagya for Maharaja Mandhana of Ayodhya when there was a long spell of drought. I must congratulate Braj Foundation for unearthing the hidden pauranik lake and its stories. It is a big attraction for visitors," he said. Mishra said the place beautifully depicts the killing of Aghasur by Lord Krishna and the celebration that followed after the event with Jai Ghosh. "It also depicts the story Kalia Nag turning into stone. Braj Foundation has beautifully restored these moments. The place is now very popular with visitors." "Vineet Narain's organisation Braj Foundation has also done some amazing work by successfully restoring the pauranik Ram Tal in Vrindavan. This tal has the distinction of being the tapasthali of Subhari Rishi who lived around 2900 years ago. "The entire Braj Bhoomi, particularly Mathura and Vrindavan, are replete with places linked to pauranik tales from the times of Lord Krishna. Jai Kund, beautifully restored & developed by Braj Foundation is one such shining example," he added.