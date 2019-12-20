Dabangg 3 wows Twitter fans of Salman

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) As the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 released on Friday, his fans on Twitter lavished praises on the movie, with a few users tweeting their unhappiness.

#Dabangg3 trended with 17.2K tweets, with the movie's villain Kichcha Sudeep earning praise for his performance.

One fan wrote that the new release was better than Dabangg 2.

One fan wrote: "There is not a single scene in the film that makes you feel bored!!...Coming to the villain, Kichcha Sudeep is the best villain."

Another Salman fan wrote: "MASSS ENTERTAINMENT!!" One post read: "Officially, the badass cop 'CHULBUL PANDEY' is back with a BANGGG. Top class performance by @BeingSalmanKhan & @KicchaSudeep." "Comedy, action, romantic & emotional scene are truly fantastic," added another. One fan did not like the movie. He griped: "I am a big fan of Salman Khan but am very very disappointed. Don't ask me about the review. Gusse se muh laal hai (my face is red with rage)." One post read: "Chulbul Pandey has arrived! Watch the biggest entertainer of the year now. #Dabangg3 in cinemas!" A fan tweeted: "#Dabangg3 is KING-SIZE ENTERTAINER! Chulbul Pandey roars loudly on the big screen. Kichcha Sudeep as Bali is outstanding. It's perfect blend of comedy action and emotions. There is not a single dull moment in the film. Climax will blow your mind." tsb/saurav/arm