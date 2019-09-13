DAC approves acquisition proposals of Rs 2,000 crore, pushes 'Make in India' initiative

New Delhi[India], Sep 13 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday accorded approval to proposals for capital procurement of about Rs 2,000 crores including indigenous production of special ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks which will substantially increase the capacity of the Army to penetrate enemy armour.



"Maintaining focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of the main gun 125mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks by the Indian Industry, which would substantially enhance the enemy armour penetration capability," a Defence Ministry release said.

It said the DAC also approved the procurement of mechanical minelayer (self-propelled) to improve automated mine-laying capability with the Indian Army.

The mechanical mine layer has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Industry.

The DAC meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

