Dad hangs 3 kids to death in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 30 (IANS) A father killed his three children by hanging them to death while their mother was away on work in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, said police officials here on Saturday.

The incident happened on the Friday evening. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mukut Bihari: "One Nathuram Banjara, who was an alcoholic, hanged his three kids namely Seema (7), Maneesha (5) and Vishal (3) to death in his own house on Friday and fled from the scene."

The incident came to light when the mother, Chuka Devi, reached home in the evening after finishing her work only to find her three kids hanging in the home.

The hapless mother's shrieks brought the neighbourhood to the house who informed the police. The police took the bodies for post mortem and filed the case. The neighbours said Chuka Devi had given Rs 600 to her husband to buy ration and food for the kids. However, she was shocked to see her kids hanging and her three "dupattas" used to kill the children. Police have formed three teams to search for the accused. "Once we catch hold of Nathuram, we shall come to know the reason for this heinous crime", said the SHO.