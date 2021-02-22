Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP found dead in Mumbai hotel

The leader of the Bharatiya Navshakti Party, Delkar, 58, was a farmer and the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be suicide, though police remain tight-lipped.

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The MP from the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Mohan S. Delkar was found dead in a Mumbai hotel room on Monday morning, official sources said.

Police are investigating when and why he arrived in the city and checked into the south Mumbai hotel where his body was recovered this morning.

A former Congress leader, Delkar was representing the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, adjoining Maharashtra-Gujarat, in the Lok Sabha since 2019.

His body has been sent for a autopsy and further details are awaited, the sources said.

--IANS

qn/vd