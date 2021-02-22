  1. Sify.com
  4. Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP found dead in Mumbai hotel

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 22nd, 2021, 16:15:08hrs
Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The MP from the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Mohan S. Delkar was found dead in a Mumbai hotel room on Monday morning, official sources said.

The leader of the Bharatiya Navshakti Party, Delkar, 58, was a farmer and the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be suicide, though police remain tight-lipped.

Police are investigating when and why he arrived in the city and checked into the south Mumbai hotel where his body was recovered this morning.

A former Congress leader, Delkar was representing the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, adjoining Maharashtra-Gujarat, in the Lok Sabha since 2019.

His body has been sent for a autopsy and further details are awaited, the sources said.

--IANS

qn/vd

