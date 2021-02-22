Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP found dead in Mumbai hotel

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The MP from the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Mohan S. Delkar was found dead in a Mumbai hotel room on Monday morning, official sources said.
The leader of the Bharatiya Navshakti Party, Delkar, 58, was a farmer and the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be suicide, though police remain tight-lipped.
Police are investigating when and why he arrived in the city and checked into the south Mumbai hotel where his body was recovered this morning.
A former Congress leader, Delkar was representing the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, adjoining Maharashtra-Gujarat, in the Lok Sabha since 2019.
His body has been sent for a autopsy and further details are awaited, the sources said.
--IANS
qn/vd