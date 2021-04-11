Daily cases cross 10K in Delhi, Kejriwal pushes for mass vax drive

The Chief Minister said that from the last 15 days Delhi has been reporting a huge spike in daily Covid-19 infections. During mid-March the national capital has been reporting around 200-250 new cases per day, but the fourth Covid wave in Delhi is the worst than the third wave (November 2020) and now the city has crossed over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Delhi government is relentlessly working on three main steps to combat against Covid-19 infections in the capital -- to break the cycle of Covid infection, health management and vaccination, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal said on Sunday.

"Delhi Government is taking all possible steps to break the chain of coronavirus, but the government cannot do it alone. People of Delhi have fought against three waves of Covid-19 in the last one year, but this fourth one is more critical. I would request people to come out from their homes only if there is urgency, otherwise stay in homes for few days. It will help us to break its chain," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government has been working to ensure that Delhi's health system is capable of fighting against Covid-19. He said that the number of beds, including ICU beds have been enhanced in both the government and private hospitals again. Healthcare centres which had been declared non-Covid few days back now have been declared as dedicated for Covid-19 again.

"Many people are rushing toward hospitals even if they have received non-serious symptoms. I would urge people to run towards the hospitals only when you have serious effects otherwise it would be a huge burden on our health system as well as on our doctor and healthcare workers who have been working relentlessly for the last one year," he added.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi Corona app is still working and people can find the availability of beds in hospitals. He continued, "Take patients directly where there are beds. People are running towards the private hospitals where there are less number of beds. Do not run towards private hospitals. There are good arrangements in the government hospitals."

Delhi Chief Minister further asserted that after seeing the spike of new Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks across the country there should be a mass vaccination. "Result shows that up to 65 per cent new cases in Delhi are below 35 years of age. It can be brought down only through mass vaccination. Delhi government is prepared to launch a mass vaccination drive and we will vaccinate all people within three months."

