Daily commuters in Delhi lament increasing fuel prices

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): As the prices of petrol and diesel continue to rise across the country, daily commuters in the national capital expressed disappointment speaking about the plight of a common man.



Lamenting the increase in prices pinching the common man's pocket, the commuters suggested that the government should reduce the taxes imposed on fuels.

Yogendra Kumar Sharma, a commuter near Delhi's Bangla Sahib road, said, "Prices of fuel should be reasonable. It should not take a toll on people's pockets. This move bothers the general public. Both the central and state government should reduce the taxes imposed on petrol and diesel. The prices shouldn't go above Rs 100. They (the government) should understand that during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone's income has decreased."

Ravinder Parashar, another commuter there, said, "The fuel prices should not rise further ahead. It rose earlier and now it is happening again. I am a government employee and have a limited salary. The hike in petrol prices will lead to overall inflation. Government should at least not increase the price of fuel during the pandemic."

Another commuter in the national capital said, "A person who is capable will manage to pay for it. But, the government should think about everyone. How can a poor person manage to afford petrol and diesel? Cab drivers are also facing issues. The government should think of an alternative. An increase in fuel prices has created a problem for almost all of us. I request the government to think of another alternative."

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, ranging from 26 paise to 35 paise.

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 104.23.

In Kolkata, the price of diesel as of Saturday is 95.58 per litre, up by 35 paise.

Whereas, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai is Rs 101.27 and 96.93 per litre, respectively, up by 26 paise. (ANI)

