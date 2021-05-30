Daily Covid cases in Puducherry drop below 1,000

On Saturday, the UT reported 996 new cases while 1,718 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory now has 13,153 active cases. Puducherry had reported less than 1,000 fresh cases on May 24.

Puducherry, May 30 (IANS) The Union Territory of Puducherry has reported less than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, second time in a week. This has brought a slight relief for the health workers of the Union Territory.

However there is no respite in fatalities due to Covid-19 and the territory reported 21 deaths on Saturday. This includes 12 women and 9 men. This takes the death toll in the Union Territory to 1,497.

On Saturday, Puducherry headquarters reported the highest number of deaths -- a total of 16, followed by Karaikal with 3 deaths and Mahe with one death.

Cumulatively, the headquarters has the maximum number of fatalities with 1,217 deaths, followed by Karaikal (163), Yanam (89) and Mahe (28). The test positivity rate was 10.9 per cent while, 11,459 people are in home isolation.

A total of 2.57 lakh people have been inoculated in the Union Territory, so far.

