Daily Covid cases in Thailand drop below 15K for 2 consecutive days

Of the new cases, 3,732 were found in Bangkok and 1,284 in Samut Prakan.

It has been two consecutive days that the number of new cases fell below 15,000, signifying a declining trend.

Bangkok, Sep 1 (IANS) Thailand on Wednesday reported 14,802 new Covid-19 cases and 252 additional fatalities, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA also said that 18,996 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, there have been 12,19,531 cases and 11,841 deaths across the country.

A total of 32.6 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered between February 28 to August 31, among which over 8,00,000 doses were injected on Tuesday.

Roughly 12 per cent of Thailand's 69 million population have been fully vaccinated so far. The country aims to inoculate 70 per cent of its population by the end of this year.

The Thai government started easing on its lockdown and curfew measures from September 1.

Restaurants and retail operators were allowed to resume operations with strict social distancing and Covid-19 protocols in place.

--IANS

int/shs/bg