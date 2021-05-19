Daily COVID recoveries count dwarfs daily cases for 6th day in a row

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Daily COVID-19 recoveries count in the country has outnumbered the daily new cases for the sixth day on the trot, informed the Central government.



On Wednesday, India registered 2,67,334 fresh infections and as many as 4,529 COVID-related deaths, 2,19,86,363 recoveries in a 24-hour period.

More than 20 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which is the highest ever number of COVID tests conducted in a single day in India and globally as well.

With less that 3 lakh daily new cases for three successive days, the daily case positivity rate has declined to 13.31 per cent.

According to the Centre, more than 64 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 have been vaccinated so far in what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world.

"States have been advised to prepare a district-wise, COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) wise plan for administration of COVID vaccines in advance and publicise it," the Centre said in a statement.

CVCs will publish calendars on CoWIN in advance to prevent overcrowding at vaccination centres. (ANI)

