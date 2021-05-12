Daily wage workers in Delhi's Khari Baoli market hit hard by lockdowns

Bijendra Singh, a daily wage worker hailing from Bihar, said his family is in the state and are facing a big financial stress. "But I have been unable to send them money because I am unable earn these days," he said.Singh said the shops he mostly worked at are closed due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital."I also have to bear the rent and other expenses in Delhi. I am earning less than before. Survival is getting difficult. If the situation persists, I will be left with no other option but to leave for Bihar," he added.Bijendra Singh said the governments have not reached out to them with any support.Chunnu, another daily wage worker, is also facing financial hardship due to lack of work."I left the house in the morning empty belly in search of some work. I did not eat anything till afternoon. Luckily I managed to find a work but I had to discontinue. Police ask for passes," he said.The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 20 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic.Delhi has 83,809 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)