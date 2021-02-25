Dal Lake, Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple among 12 sites selected under 'Swachh Iconic Places'

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Srinagar's famous Dal Lake, Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple, Agra Fort and Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh are among 12 iconic sites selected under Phase IV of "Swachh Iconic Places" (SIP).



Other sites include Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Kalighat Temple in West Bengal, Rock Garden in Chandigarh, Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha.

From Rajasthan, three sites including Kumbhalgarh Fort, Jaisalmer Fort and Ramdevra in Jaisalmer have also been selected.



According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, under the Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G), the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), the Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the selection of the 12 iconic sites under Phase IV of SIP.

The initiative aims at enhancing the experience of both domestic and foreign visitors by improving the sanitation and cleanliness standards at and around the sites.



The objective of SIP is to achieve a distinctly higher level of sanitation/cleanliness at these places, especially on the peripheries and in approach areas.



The project is being coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and the concerned State/UT governments. (ANI)

