Dalai Lama applauds Jain tradition for non-violent way of life

Dharamsala, July 2 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has applauded the non-violent way of life propagated by the Jain tradition, one of India's ancient spiritual traditions.

"Your organisation has the potential to promote the principles of non-violence, including vegetarianism," said the Dalai Lama, adding the practitioners of Jainism must set a good example of promoting non-violence and compassion, including the promotion of vegetarianism in today's world.