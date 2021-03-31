Dalai Lama greets Kovind after successful surgery

In a tweet, His Holiness greeted Kovind saying: "I pray for your speedy recovery." He said: "I feel privileged to have known you for many years and count you as an old friend.

Dharamsala, March 31 (IANS) Globetrottering elderly Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday congratulated President Ram Nath Kovind, on his successful surgery.

Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday morning, a statement from the President House confirmed.

"He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," the statement read.

