Dalai Lama offers prayers for Maharashtra flood victims

Dharamsala, July 25 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he will offer prayers and condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the devastating floods, his aides said on Sunday.

He said he was moved by reports in the news about the loss of life, damage to property and the suffering faced by so many people in Maharashtra as a result of devastating flooding over the last few days.