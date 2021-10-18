Dalai Lama prays for Kerala flood victims

Dharamsala, Oct 18 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express his deep sadness at the tragic loss of life and property due to flooding and landslides in many parts of the state.

"I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones and to all affected by the devastation," he wrote.