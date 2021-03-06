Dalai Lama takes first dose, appeals to get Covid-19 jab

After getting the jab, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate thanked the Central and the state governments for facilitating him to get the jab at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala.

Dharamsala, March 6 (IANS) Appealing to get themselves vaccinated, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who is revered as a 'living god', on Saturday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in a state-run hospital near his residence here in Himachal Pradesh, doctors said.

He appealed to all eligible, especially 'patients', to come forward and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit. "This is very important so I took that and I want to share that more people should have the courage to take this injection."

"According to my trusted friends, including doctors, they suggest I should take this injection. In order to prevent some serious problem, this injection is very helpful and good. So those other patients should take this injection for greater benefit."

The 14th Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935, in a small village in the remote Amdo region of Tibet.

The Tibetan administration in exile is based in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

--IANS

vg/rs