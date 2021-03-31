Dalai Lama wishes speedy recovery to President Kovind after bypass surgery

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to President Ram Nath Kovind after his successful bypass surgery.



"I pray for your speedy recovery," the Tibetan spiritual leader wrote to his "old friend" President Kovind.

"I feel privileged to have known you for many years and count you as an old friend," he said.

President Kovind had on Tuesday undergone successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, on Tuesday confirmed the President's successful surgery and stated that he had spoken to Director AIIMS to enquire about President Kovind's health. He congratulated doctors for a successful operation.

The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on Saturday and was advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure. (ANI)

