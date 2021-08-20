Dalit family alleges attack in K'taka for demanding prasad

The family of Munianjinappa, a government school teacher living in Ramanathapura near Devanahalli, has requested the authorities to provide them security, claiming that they are being targeted by the accused who belong to a forward caste.

Devanahalli (Karnataka) Aug 21 (IANS) An incident of an alleged attack on a Dalit family for questioning the assault on their son after being denied prasad at a temple in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru has come to light on Friday.

Munianjinappa and his wife Aruna, an Asha worker, have two sons. On August 14, a special puja was organised at the Ramanathapura Anjaneya temple. When their younger son went to collect prasad at the temple, he was allegedly manhandled by Kishore, a youth belonging to an upper caste.

Two days later, Aruna questioned Kishore as to why he had attacked her son. In response, Kishore allegedly abused her by caste. Hearing this, Munianjinappa rushed to the spot while Kishore also called his relatives.

It is alleged that Kishore along with two others assaulted the couple with wooden logs. Aruna also alleged that while beating them, the accused even touched her private parts.

"We have been boycotted and restricted from going out of the village," Aruna said.

Earlier, Munianjinappa had questioned encroachment of his land by upper caste landlords. Since then, his family is being targeted by upper caste people, Munianjinappa alleged.

A case has been registered against Kishore, Manjunath and Venkategowda, who are absconding, the police said.

Meanwhile, members of Dalit organisations visited Munianjinappa's house on Friday and assured them of all support.

--IANS

mka/arm