Dalit woman raped in UP, seven booked

Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, on Friday, said: "Following an order by a special court set up under the SC-ST Act, a case has been registered against seven people under different sections of the IPC including 147, 148, 342, 504, 506 and 376D in the Pailani police station on Thursday".

Named accused Siklodhi, Khaptiha, Sindhan and Niwaich belong to the same village. However, no one has been arrested so far. An investigation is underway, Pal said.

He said, a Dalit woman filed a plea in the court alleging that when she came to Banda roadways bus stop on July 7, seven people kidnapped her in a four-wheeler. They took her to an abandoned place and took turns to rape her.