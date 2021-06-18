Dalit youth accuses BJP MLA of threatening him to withdraw case

Ram is currently going from pillar to post in Purnea district with the expectation that legal action would be taken by the police against Khemka and his bodyguard.

Patna, June 18 (IANS) Anil Kumar Ram, a Dalit youth of Purnea district who was physically assaulted by BJP MLA Vijay Khemka and his bodyguard, alleged that they are threatening him with dire consequences if he did not withdraw the case.

"The aides of Khemka threatened me to withdraw the case against him and his bodyguard a week ago. They came on motor bikes wearing helmets and face masks and asked me for the same. They have also offered me Rs 20 lakh to withdraw the case," Ram said while interacting with media personnel in Purnea.

"I just want justice for the humiliation I faced on May 30. I have written a letter to CM Nitish Kumar, DGP SK Singhal, zonal IGP, district SP and district magistrate of Purnea in this matter," Ram said.

As per the FIR on May 30, Ram along with several Dalit families was listening to the "Mann Ki Baat" programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gulab Bagh locality. BJP MLA Vijay Khemka was also present there.

"After the end of the programme, I pointed out the pathetic situation in Dalit localities of Purnea. They become non-livable during the rainy season when sewage water enters the houses. As he (Khemka) is a public representative, he should address the issues of Dalit localities with proper concrete roads with drainage facility," Ram said.

"Hearing this, Khemka and his bodyguard brutally beat me in full public view. He threatened me with dire consequences for pointing out issues of Dalit Basti," Ram said.

Following the incident, there was a huge uproar among the Dalit community across the state.

