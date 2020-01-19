Dalit youth set on fire by four neighbours in MP's Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): A Dalit youth was set on fire after entering into a clash with four of his neighbours in the Ambedkar Ward residential colony of Sagar, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi.



"The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Moti Nagar police station. A youth was admitted in a hospital after suffering serious burns. He stated that four of his neighbours had poured kerosene oil on him and set him on fire after a clash. A case in the matter under relevant sections of the IPC and ST/SC Act was registered in the matter," Sanghi told reporters here.

"The youth has suffered more than 50 per cent burns. We have arrested three of the accused and the search for the fourth person is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP chief of Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Singh, slammed Chief Minister Kamal Nath led government in the state over the incident.

"A youth belonging to the Dalit community was set on fire under the Kamal Nath government. This is a case of administrative machinery not functioning properly. We will raise this matter everywhere," Singh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

