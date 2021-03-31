Dalits in B'desh celebrate 'postponed' Holi

People were seen playing with colours and dancing to the tunes of popular Hindi songs like "Rang barse bheege chunarwali", among others.

Dalits in Bangladesh are officially referred to as 'Harijan'.

Holi in Bangladesh was celebrated on Tuesday -- a day later, as Muslims in the country marked 'Shab-e-Barat' on Monday.

Women were watching the celebrations from upstairs with colour-smeared and smiling faces.

Vasanti Rani, an elderly woman of the Harijan community, said they get to dance to the tunes of popular Hindi songs during Holi.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, we should follow the safety measures underlined by the government... but how can we dance or enjoy with a mask?" she lamented.

Social activist Nurjahan Khan told IANS: "Harijans delayed their festivities by a day for the Muslims. I hope that the golden days of communal harmony arrive soon... when others too will join to enjoy the happy moments on Holi to share the feeling of harmony."

She rued that even in 2021, no one is here to celebrate Holi with the Harijans, who are mentioned as 'untouchables'. Khan has been staying beside the Harijans for the last 46 years.

Meanwhile, the Harijans in Chittagong also celebrated Holi.

