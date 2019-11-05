Dalits move SC against social boycott in Haryana village

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The issue of social boycott of a dalit community in Haryana has reached the Supreme Court. The community members have informed the court about the series of atrocities it faced at the hands of a dominant community, which includes access to drinking water from a village hand-pump.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana referred the matter serious in nature, and the police should take action on the issues raised in connection with social boycott.

"There allegations are serious. Police have to look into it. This is a serious matter," said the court. The court told the Haryana government's counsel that it sought his presence so that he can receive proper instruction from the departments involved in the matter. The court also asked the state government counsel to rope in a senior level police officer and asked the officer to appear before it on November 8, and file a status report on the matter.

The matter is related to the social boycott of dalit community members in a village located in Hisar district, and it was brought on record in July 2017. According to the petitioner, the dispute arose when a group of dalit boys were beaten up by the members of dominant community for drawing water from a hand-pump. Six persons were hospitalised in the assault, and later FIR was registered. The petition seeks direction from the court to hand over the probe to CBI, and let the investigating agency take action the accused persons allegedly involved in the incident, as the police have failed to make any arrest so far. The petition also seeks direction to the state government to immediate steps to terminate the social boycott imposed on the community member since July 2017. The petitioners have also sought compensation for the victims. The petition said 500 houses in the village have faced the consequences of the social boycott imposed on the dalit community. Though, the issue was raised before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but it did not improve the situation. "Threats continue and the community is most insecure. The local police have aligned with the dominant community... Not a single person has been arrested," petition claimed. The petitioners claim the social boycott was imposed after they refused to withdraw the case. ss/rt