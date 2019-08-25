Damaged embankment being fixed, Ferozpur district put on high alert: Punjab govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Punjab government on Sunday said, restoration of the damaged embankment in Tendiwala is underway on the war footing, adding that Ferozpur district has been put on high alert.

"In wake of damage to the embankment due to heavy discharge of water from the Pakistan side, the strengthening work of Tendiwala embankment is being undertaken on war footing," said an official spokesperson of Punjab government.



Information and Public Relations Department Punjab in a press release wrote:" Ferozepur District administration is on high alert while the precautionary deployment of NDRF and Army teams has been made. The entire machinery is hooked to the task and the line departments are on to the job."

According to the press release, sand-filled gunny bags have been stacked in huge quantity and much has been done towards strengthening the embankment, by evening it will be further strengthened, informed the spokesman and added that people need not panic as district administration is geared up for the task with relief work at vulnerable points being undertaken at a fast pace. (ANI)

