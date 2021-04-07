Damoh bypoll: Resentment against turncoat a headache for BJP

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win this bypoll as it is a prestige fight and the result will not impact the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government which enjoys a comfortable majority. The party has deployed a dozen ministers who are going door to door to woo the voters. State BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma is himself camping in the constituency to oversee the campaign.

The voters are questioning Lodhi's defection and this has become a big issue for the party.

Political analysts say the by-election is generally won by the ruling party, but the Damoh contest is not one-sided. They say there is no resentment against the BJP, but voters are angry with Lodhi and the BJP faces a challenge in convincing the people to vote in his favour.

The issue of three new farm laws also has no traction in the constituency. People are either unaware of them or are not interested in discussing it at all.

The bypoll was necessitated after Lodhi switched over to the BJP last year after winning on Congress ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections.

