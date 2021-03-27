Dangerous substances found in oil installations: Lebanese PM

Diab said on Friday the German company Combi Lift, hired by the Lebanese government to identify hazardous substances across the country after the huge deadly blasts at the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the NNA as saying.

Beirut, March 27 (IANS) Caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that dangerous materials were found in the warehouses of the Zahrani oil installations, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

After reviewing the report, the Lebanese atomic authority confirmed the materials in Zahrani as "nuclear substances", noting they should be dealt with as soon as possible, according to the prime minister.

Two blasts rocked Beirut's port, killing at least 200, wounding about 6,000 others, and destroying a big part of the Lebanese capital.

Investigations pointed to the roughly 500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left at the port as the cause of the explosions.

The German company previously announced that it had found 58 more containers at the Port of Beirut that posed a threat to the city.

