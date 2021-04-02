  1. Sify.com
  4. Danish Chikna, gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associate, arrested in Rajasthan's Kota

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 2nd, 2021, 16:30:08hrs
Gangster Danish Chikna (Photo/ANI)

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): In a joint operation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Rajasthan Police arrested Danish Chikna, an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, from Kota on Thursday night.

In a joint statement, NCB and police said that Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri.
"Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement. (ANI)

