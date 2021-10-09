Danish PM arrives in Agra, likely to visit Taj Mahal today

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived at Agra airport on Saturday night.



She is expected to visit the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort on Sunday, which will reportedly be shut for visitors for two hours.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikanth Sharma has come to receive the Danish counterpart at the airport.

The Danish PM arrived in New Delhi early on Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport.

India and Denmark exchanged four agreements following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart.

She also invited PM Modi to attend the second Nordic-India summit to be held in Copenhagen.

The four agreements signed between India and Denmark include the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Aarhus University, Denmark and Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland on mapping of groundwater resources and aquifers.

The second agreement was signed on the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Access Agreement between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and the Danish Patent and Trademark Office.

The third MoU was signed between the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Danfoss Industries Private Limited to establish a Centre of Excellence towards natural refrigerants for tropical climates with potential applications.

The fourth agreement was a Joint Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of the Republic of India and The Government of the Kingdom of Denmark. (ANI)

