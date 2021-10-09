Danish PM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday.



She, who arrived here earlier today, is on a three-day visit, during which she will hold talks with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Frederiksen was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan. She was accorded a ceremonial reception.

During her visit, Frederiksen will call on President Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi later today.

She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India has termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had visited Denmark earlier this year.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc. (ANI)

