Danish PM to visit India on October 6-9, review Green Strategic Partnership progress

New Delhi [India] October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen is scheduled to visit India from October 9-11 to discuss a gamut of bilateral relations and review the progress in the 'Green Strategic Partnership' between both countries.



During the visit, Frederiksen will call on the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks and Indian students, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement.

"India-Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional as well as international peace and stability," the statement said.

Earlier, during the virtual summit held on September 28, both countries had established a 'Green Strategic Partnership'.

Frederiksen's visit will give both sides an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations and review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership'. Both sides will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties with the presence of more than 200 Danish companies in India and over 60 Indian companies in Denmark.

There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science & technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc, the statement from MEA added.

This visit by the Danish PM is expected to strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark. (ANI)

