Danone India forays into health drink category for children with launch of AptaGrow

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): With its mission 'to bring health through food', Danone India on Wednesday forayed into the health drink category for children with the launch of AptaGrow.



The new product will address the nutrition requirement of children in the age group of 3-6 years and will be available in Chocolate and Vanilla flavour.

AptaGrow is a scientifically designed health drink for children with 37 nutrients that includes a unique blend of Prebiotic and DHA for the physical and cognitive development of children. The unique Nutri-Absorb formula of the product enables better absorption of key nutrients which support better growth.

In India, young children suffer from the dual burden of under and over-nutrition leading to key growth concerns. A recent survey conducted by Momspresso with 1200 urban mothers indicated that 80 per cent of mothers were concerned about their child's growth while 69 per cent felt their child is not growing upto their expectations. 73 per cent of mothers believed that poor absorption of nutrients results in poor growth.

The top three concerns that emerged from the survey were: height, muscle growth and brain development.

Danone which is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in three businesses: essential dairy and plant-based products, waters and specialised nutrition launched AptaGrow that is tailored to meet the nutritional needs of growing Indian children.

It has 100 per cent milk protein and calcium to support height gain, Prebiotic and vitamins A, C, D to support immune health and DHA, Iron, Folic Acid and Iodine to support brain development.

Speaking at the launch of the product, Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India said, "At Danone, our goal is to innovate and offer products and services that meet the nutritional needs and expectations of consumers at every stage of life. With this launch, we endeavour to support healthy eating and drinking habits from an early age since these are the foundation years that contribute to health later in life. AptaGrow is scientifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of growing children and address concerns mothers have regarding the nutrition intake of their children".

AptaGrow will soon be available in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal through leading modern trade stores, local stores, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket, PharmEasy, and more in 400g packs size. (ANI)

