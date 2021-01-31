Dantewada's garment brand 'DANNEX' will shine in India, abroad: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated "DANNEX" Nava Dantewada Garment Factory run by Bihan women groups in Haaram of Dantewada district.



He reached village Haram of Geedam Development Block on the first day of his two-day Dantewada visit. The Chief Minister visited the factory, interacted with the women and girls working there, inquired about their work, encouraged them and appreciated the quality of the garments being manufactured in the factory, according to an official release.

Baghel said that now the name of the "DANNEX" garment brand manufactured in this factory by the women of Dantewada, will shine in the country and abroad.

The garment factory started in Dantewada on the initiative of the district administration by training local women, as a measure of poverty alleviation.

In order to provide regular employment to women in this state-of-the-art factory, a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with TRIFED, CRPF, NMDC for the sale of goods manufactured here. For this project, the textile unit has been set up on 5 acres of land, with an investment of Rs 1.92 crore.

"It is a pleasant surprise to see the sisters making garments efficiently in Denex factory in Dantewada, a naxal affected area. In Dantewada, where there were frequent Naxal incidents and there was no employment except in mines, today our sisters are getting trained and making various types of readymade garments including high-quality jackets, shirts, kurtas," said Baghel.

"The hard work of our sisters will soon change the picture of Dantewada. Such a large factory is being operated in the extreme Naxalite affected area, which does not exist even in the capital Raipur. You all have created new employment opportunities and showed that there is nothing that our sisters cannot do. It is just the beginning. This will provide employment to the people and will also give a new identity to the district," he added.

Women members of Bihaan presented a jacket and T-shirt made of Kosa manufactured in the garment factory to the Chief Minister who appreciated the quality of the products being manufactured at the factory.

He further told the women that once these products manufactured by you are available in the country and abroad, your hard work will be appreciated as well as your district will be promoted. (ANI)

