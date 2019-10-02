Darbar move: Offices to close in Srinagar on Oct 25, reopen in Jammu on Nov 4

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As a part of the bi-annual 'Darbar move', the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with other offices will close in Srinagar on October 25 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department, the government offices observing five days week shall close in Srinagar on October 25, after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close in Srinagar on October 26 after the office hours and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

All the departments shall ensure that records are packed in boxes after working hours on last working day in Srinagar, a statement read.As per the order, the offices moving in camp shall carry only 33 per cent of the strength of staff in that particular office or with 10 officials whichever is minimum.All departments have been asked to send their advance parties on October 21 consisting of one Gazetted Officer and four to five non-Gazetted employees who will receive the records at Jammu. The departments shall ensure that boxes are properly locked and their keys reach the advance parties at Jammu in time.The SSP Security, Civil Secretariat will furnish a list of defaulting departments in this regard to the General Administration Department.Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) has been asked to make available a sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of Jammu based employees on October 26-27 and Kashmir based employees on November 2-3. The booking of buses shall be for the destination of the employees wherever feasible.The transport corporation will also make available trucks for shifting the records from Srinagar to Jammu. The trucks shall be requisitioned by the departments from JKSRTC and the departments shall draw advance for meeting carriage and package charges.It has been ordered that police shall escort the 'employees' and the 'records convoy' all along the route up to their respective destinations.The Health and Medical Education Department shall plan for medical aid facilities at various places including Qazigund, Banihal, Ramsu, Ramban, Udhampur and Jajarkotli, on the days when the employees travel from Srinagar to Jammu.It has also been ordered that no moving employee shall occupy any Government/EP/Municipal residential accommodation except under proper allotment order, the statement read. (ANI)