Darbhanga blast: NIA recovers material used for IEDs from arrested LeT terrorists' Hyd home

An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency has recovered various incriminating materials and multiple digital devices during the searches conducted at the premises of two arrested Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) terrorists -- Mohammad Nasir Khan and Imran Malik -- in Hyderabad.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Moving ahead with its probe into the explosion at Bihar's Darbhanga railway station on June 17, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it recovered various materials pertaining to making IEDs during searches conducted in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The NIA had on Wednesday arrested Khan and Malik, who are brothers and permanent residents of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the explosion of a parcel at the Darbhanga railway station on June 17.

The official said, "The items recovered from the premises of these two people contained various documents pertaining to the procedure for fabrication of IEDs and materials used for making of IEDs."

The case pertains to the explosion of a parcel at the Darbhanga railway station on June 17. The parcel was booked in Secunderabad and had arrived in Darbhanga by the Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express.

The NIA had taken over the probe on June 24.

The agency had said on Wednesday that preliminary investigation has revealed a trans-national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of the proscribed terror outfit LeT to execute terror acts across India and cause large scale damage to life and property.

The NIA had said that acting under the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, Khan and Malik had fabricated an incendiary IED and packed it in a parcel of cloth and booked the same in a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga.

The anti-terror probe agency also pointed out that this was aimed at causing explosion and fire in a "running passenger train", resulting in huge loss of lives and property.

The agency also claimed that Khan had visited Pakistan in 2012 and had received training from the handlers of LeT in the fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals and he along with his brother Malik was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of LeT over encrypted communication platforms.

